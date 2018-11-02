Overview

Dr. Janice Falls, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med, Obstetrics And Gynecology Union Mem Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology



Dr. Falls works at Montefiore Weiler Hospital in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Mastodynia and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.