Dr. Janice Falls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Falls, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med, Obstetrics And Gynecology Union Mem Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
Dr. Falls works at
Locations
1
Montefiore Weiler Hospital1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
2
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
3
Montefiore Medical Park at Eastchester1695 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
It’s my first visit to Dr. Falls. She’s very nice and caring. The office is nice and clean but the wait time is awful. I had to wait for almost 2 hrs. My sister waited for more than 2 hrs on her visit.
About Dr. Janice Falls, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1659304541
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med, Obstetrics And Gynecology Union Mem Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
