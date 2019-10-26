Overview

Dr. Janice Dickerson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dickerson works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Ogden in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.