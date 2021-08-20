Dr. Janice Cortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Cortes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Cortes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Kimball Medical Group4302 Alton Rd Ste 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida I6050 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (786) 584-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Urology Professional! Very capable staff; friendly and thorough. Dr. Janice Santos Cortes takes the time to fully understand my situation. Does all necessary physical checkups, tests and then clearly explains the situation and, after allowing for questions, will then give her professional opinion. She also provides options for me to decide. I was in & out in less than an hour at the Mount Sinai offices in Hialeah. Very clean and Modern facilities with easy parking. Thanks Dr Santos and Nurse / PA Juana Villar, you are a great team.
About Dr. Janice Cortes, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortes has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
