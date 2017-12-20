See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Janice Cohen, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janice Cohen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5450
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Palsy
Plantar Fasciitis
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Cerebral Palsy
Plantar Fasciitis
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2017
    Dr. Cohen, Is amazing, great- one of the best doctors my daughter has ever seen, ( and there have been many). Very, Very pleased with her professionalism.
    Hollywood, FL — Dec 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janice Cohen, MD
    About Dr. Janice Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1336319490
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Col of Med
    Internship
    • Saint Louis Center / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital South
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

