Dr. Janice Chang, MD

Dermatology
5 (579)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Janice Chang, MD is a dermatologist in Houston, TX. Dr. Chang completed a residency at Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Houston Clear Lake and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Houston Clear Lake
    17300 El Camino Real Ste 103, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 480-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Psoriasis
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • National Healthcare Alliance
  • PHCS

About Dr. Janice Chang, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1659373579
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
Internship
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR
Undergraduate School
  • Rice University, Houston TX
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 579 ratings
Patient Ratings (579)
5 Star
(567)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
