Dr. Janice Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Janice Chang, MD is a dermatologist in Houston, TX. Dr. Chang completed a residency at Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Houston Clear Lake and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Houston Clear Lake17300 El Camino Real Ste 103, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 480-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- PHCS
About Dr. Janice Chang, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR
- Rice University, Houston TX
Admitting Hospitals
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
579 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.