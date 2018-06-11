Overview

Dr. Janice Bishop, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Bishop works at Dermatology Care Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.