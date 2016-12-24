Dr. Janice Bacon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Bacon, MD
Overview
Dr. Janice Bacon, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Lexington Women's Care West Columbia222 E Medical Ln Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing doctor. She always listens and I know that she truly cares about her patients. She is the best doctor that I have ever had.
About Dr. Janice Bacon, MD
- Obstetrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
