Dr. Janice Aubey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janice Aubey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Aubey works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Cancer
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 12, 2019
    I’d highly recommend Dr. Aubrey! She’s literally the best! Patient, kind, understanding and a few words that describe her! I literally won’t leave NY until I have my second child just because she was soo amazing during my pregnancy. She always returns calls and takes her time to answer all of the crazy questions I had for her. I love her!! Not sure why she has such low reviews because she’s awesome!
    She's the Best!!! — Aug 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Janice Aubey, MD
    About Dr. Janice Aubey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1679592570
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
    Internship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Aubey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aubey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aubey works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Aubey’s profile.

    Dr. Aubey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aubey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Aubey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aubey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

