Overview

Dr. Janice Albritton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Albritton works at Lakeland Family Podiatry in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.