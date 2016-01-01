Dr. Wilkerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jani Wilkerson, DO
Overview
Dr. Jani Wilkerson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange Park, FL.
Dr. Wilkerson works at
Locations
-
1
Orange Park Medical Center2001 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 639-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkerson?
About Dr. Jani Wilkerson, DO
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1720306970
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkerson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkerson works at
Dr. Wilkerson speaks Spanish.
Dr. Wilkerson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.