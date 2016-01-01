See All Ophthalmologists in Commack, NY
Dr. Janhavi Shirali, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janhavi Shirali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ.

Dr. Shirali works at Stony Brook Ophthalmology Commack in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Lazy Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook Ophthalmology Commack
    500 Commack Rd Ste 105, Commack, NY 11725 (631) 444-4090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Visual Field Defects
Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Janhavi Shirali, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janhavi Shirali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shirali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirali works at Stony Brook Ophthalmology Commack in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shirali’s profile.

    Dr. Shirali has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Lazy Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

