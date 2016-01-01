Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jang Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jang Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Locations
- 1 95 Vernon St, Worcester, MA 01610 Directions (508) 792-2336
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jang Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
