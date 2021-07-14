Dr. McGaugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janette McGaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Janette McGaugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia and Baptist Health Medical Center - Hot Spring County.
Dr. McGaugh works at
Community Counseling Services Inc.125 Wellness Way, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 624-7111
- 2 128 N George St, Mount Ida, AR 71957 Directions (870) 867-2147
Community Counseling Services Inc.205 N 26th St, Arkadelphia, AR 71923 Directions (870) 246-4123
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Hot Spring County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I really like doctor Janette Mcgaugh.
About Dr. Janette McGaugh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1831280593
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
