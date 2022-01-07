Dr. Janette McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janette McDermott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janette McDermott, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ. Col. of Phys & Surg.|Columbia Univ. Col. of Phys & Surg. and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. McDermott works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Breast Health and Disease Management200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7647
-
2
Center for Breast Health and Disease Management173 Essex Ave Ste 1, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (848) 288-5414
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My primary care doctor recommended seeing Dr. McDermott after sharing concerns about a lump on my breast. I am so thankful to have met her; from that moment on, every decision she and I made about my care was crucial to my survival chances. She kept doing tests until she found cancer, even beyond negative mammograms and MRIs. She believed my concerns, and I always trusted her because of her assertiveness and expertise. After surgery, she quickly helped me put my oncologist care team together and even shared my case, so my doctors were always on the same page. In less than ten months, I had surgery, chemo, and radiation therapy, all in the hands of experts she introduced me to. Yes, she is direct and to the point, but when you are dealing with a critical illness, you need honesty, short to the point, quick, and intelligent Doctors just like Dr. McDermott. She always made me comfortable and in the right hands. I would highly recommend her; she is excellent.
About Dr. Janette McDermott, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942204904
Education & Certifications
- University of Ill. Coll. of Med, Chicago
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Columbia Univ. Col. of Phys & Surg.|Columbia Univ. Col. of Phys &amp; Surg.
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDermott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDermott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McDermott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDermott works at
Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McDermott speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.