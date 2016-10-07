Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janette Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Janette Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
-
1
Janette L Green MD PC10200 SW Eastridge St Ste 105, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 595-4402
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
I've been going to Dr. Green for over 15 years and would highly recommend her. Very conscientious and pleasant to work with. She also takes her time to discuss questions or issues and is very thorough.
About Dr. Janette Green, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225029986
Education & Certifications
- Providence St Vincent Medical Center
- Texas Technical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.