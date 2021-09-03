Overview

Dr. Janette Carpenter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada in Grass Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

