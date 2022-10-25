Overview

Dr. Janet Wygal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Wygal works at Wygal & Cox, LLC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.