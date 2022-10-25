Dr. Janet Wygal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wygal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Wygal, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Wygal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Wygal & Newman LLC4001 Kresge Way Ste 324, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 894-4408
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wygal is very professional and knowledgeable. She is very pleasant and easy to discuss concerns.
About Dr. Janet Wygal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1891799151
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Wygal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wygal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wygal has seen patients for Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wygal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wygal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wygal.
