Dr. Janet Weinberger, MD

Emergency Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Janet Weinberger, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Weinberger works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Silas Creek in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Silas Creek
    2452 Fairlawn Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 335-7603

Detoxification Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    • Emergency Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1376594598
    • Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Thomas Hospital

