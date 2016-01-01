Overview

Dr. Janet Weinberger, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Weinberger works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Silas Creek in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.