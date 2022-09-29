Dr. Janet Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Warner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Warner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Warner works at
Locations
Genesis OB/GYN Northwest6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 277, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 498-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Genesis OB/GYN174 S Coronado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 545-0676Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Modern Vascular - Tucson AZ2171 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 201-4980Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Warner always takes her time with me as a patient. I never feel rushed, and there is ample time to discuss my concerns and questions. She offers multiple solutions for my issues, and talks through the decision choices with me. Dr. Warner approaches me as a partner in my healthcare decisions, and I greatly appreciate that. She is kind, careful in her exams, and a good listener. She respects my autonomy in my healthcare, and I always leave feeling that I've been heard. When I moved to Tucson, I was concerned I wouldn't be able to find a gynecologist I could trust as much as the one I saw for 25 years in my previous city. I was wrong in that concern. Dr. Warner has earned my trust through her excellent care, and compassionate presence.
About Dr. Janet Warner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992706774
Education & Certifications
- University Of Az College Of Med
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner works at
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Cervical Polyps and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.