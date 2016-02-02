Dr. Janet Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Warner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Warner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Warner works at
Locations
-
1
Consumer Services Inc.4400 S Saginaw St Ste 1400, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 391-0662
- 2 G3169 Beecher Rd Ste 203, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 391-0662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warner?
Dr.Warner is wonderful! She actually listens to her client as well as treats them with respect. She also tells it like it is with a kind touch. I wish there were more like her. She is also prompt~
About Dr. Janet Warner, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609929421
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner works at
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.