Overview

Dr. Janet Vafaie, MD is a Dermatologist in Malibu, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Vafaie works at Janet Vafaie, MD, FAAD in Malibu, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.