Dr. Janet Vafaie, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Vafaie, MD is a Dermatologist in Malibu, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Janet Vafaie, MD, FAAD23440 Civic Center Way Ste 204, Malibu, CA 90265 Directions (310) 456-5459
Janet Vafaie MD Faad10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I went to her for a cancerous spot on my cheek that my general doctor found can’t find the scar and the cancer never came back years later . Definitely worth the drive
About Dr. Janet Vafaie, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1942465232
Education & Certifications
- NJMS-UMDNJ
- NYMC
- UC Irvine Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- G.W. Univ
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vafaie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vafaie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vafaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vafaie has seen patients for Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vafaie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vafaie speaks Persian and Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Vafaie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vafaie.
