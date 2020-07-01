See All Allergists & Immunologists in Forked River, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Janet Tumaliuan, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janet Tumaliuan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tumaliuan works at Allergy & Asthma Center of Lacey LLC in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Center of Lacey LLC
    606 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 693-6464
  2. 2
    525 Route 70 Ste 3C, Brick, NJ 08723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 370-8006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Itchy Skin
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Itchy Skin

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 01, 2020
    The Doctor & Staff are all great. Everyone there is kind, courteous, takes time to explain/answer questions and even have a great sense of humor. The office is clean which also adds a plus.
    — Jul 01, 2020
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janet Tumaliuan, MD.

    About Dr. Janet Tumaliuan, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1346219912
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Tumaliuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumaliuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tumaliuan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tumaliuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumaliuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumaliuan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumaliuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumaliuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

