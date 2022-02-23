See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Skokie, IL
Dr. Janet Tomezsko, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janet Tomezsko, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Tomezsko works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 251-2374
  2. 2
    NorthShore Medical Group
    2150 Pfingsten Rd # 128, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 251-2374
  3. 3
    Women's Health Institute of Illinois Ltd
    4709 Golf Rd Ste 1275, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 499-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Reproductive Toxicity Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 23, 2022
    I can't rave enough about Dr. Tomezsko. I had a frequently occurring problem which was wearing me down. My internist suggested Dr. Tomezsko and I am so thankful! She is kind, compassionate, a good listener and knowledgeable. My issue is solved and I always look forward to my routine check-ups with her. She has a nice office and a friendly staff.
    Bonnie in Northbrook — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. Janet Tomezsko, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265494041
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Evanston Hospital/Northwestern University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Tomezsko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomezsko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomezsko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomezsko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomezsko has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomezsko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomezsko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomezsko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomezsko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomezsko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

