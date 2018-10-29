Dr. Janet Todorczuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todorczuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Todorczuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Todorczuk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Specialist in Gastroenterology11525 Olde Cabin Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-0554
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life. I had twenty years of lower right pain and I was always told I had IBS. I would get fevers, and the pain was unbearable. She performed a colonoscopy, and looked at tests from other doctors. She thought I had chronic appendicitis with flair ups that were getting worse. I had an appendectomy and the pain had been gone for 7 years. Life improved immediately.
About Dr. Janet Todorczuk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1447266432
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todorczuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todorczuk accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todorczuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todorczuk has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todorczuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Todorczuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todorczuk.
