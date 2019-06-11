Dr. Tamai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Tamai, DO
Overview
Dr. Janet Tamai, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Overview
Locations
Kingston Neurological Associates PC365 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-5165
Health Quest Medical Practice PC1240 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-5165
Nuvance Health Medical Practice PC514 State Route 299, Highland, NY 12528 Directions (845) 331-5165
Health Quest Medical Practice150 Sawkill Rd, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 750-6977
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tamai is knowledgeable, caring and professional. I would absolutely highly recommend her to friends and family. I travel from out of state to see her.
About Dr. Janet Tamai, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamai has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Epilepsy and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.