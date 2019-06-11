Overview

Dr. Janet Tamai, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Tamai works at Kingston Neurological Assocs PC in Kingston, NY with other offices in Highland, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Epilepsy and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.