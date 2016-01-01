Dr. Janet Suarez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Suarez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Janet Suarez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Suarez works at
Locations
Kc Medical Services LLC9260 SW 72nd St Ste 218, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 273-7228
Aj & Nd Corp.9350 SW 72nd St Ste 116, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 273-7228
Advance Care Hospitalist Group Inc13500 SW 88th St Ste 271, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (786) 789-0079
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janet Suarez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043402225
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.