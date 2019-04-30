Overview

Dr. Janet Streepey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palmyra, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Ascension St. Vincent Salem and Harrison County Hospital.



Dr. Streepey works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Palmyra, IN with other offices in Salem, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

