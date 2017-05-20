Dr. Strain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Strain, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Strain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Strain works at
Locations
Hess Center for Science and Medicine223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 689-8070
Arrhythmia & Cardiology Consultants of NY & NJ200 W 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 432-7837
Cardiac and Endovascular Associates1124 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 689-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We just could never say enough about Dr. Strain. She takes her time with you, explains everything and is so patient. She is so easy to talk to but most of all she is one of the most caring doctors we've ever been to. She saved my husband's life after his heart attack and we could never thank her enough!! God bless Dr. Strain!!
About Dr. Janet Strain, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1750358966
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of Michigan
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Strain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.