Dr. Janet Spraggins, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (25)
33 years of experience
Dr. Janet Spraggins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    1993 McKee Rd Bldg C, San Jose, CA 95116
    780 Welch Rd Ste 207, Palo Alto, CA 94304
    350 Cambridge Ave Ste 200, Palo Alto, CA 94306

  Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
  Stanford Health Care

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Schizophrenia
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Binge Eating Disorder
Combination Drug Dependence
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Jun 29, 2020
    Dr. Spraggins is an excellent doctor when it comes to drugs but god awful in counseling. I'd give her a pass on counseling because psychiatry is about finding the right drugs not listening to your problems. First the positive - she gave me the right drugs that got my life on track. I am forever grateful to her for this. She did it quickly and expertly. She diagnosed things that other doctors never saw and I have been through a life time of treatment. The bad - she's egregiously terrible at counseling. I would tell her about the time I nearly got kicked out of school for attempting suicide and she would look at me and yawn. I nearly went on academic probation and she called me entitled for worrying about grades. She said I was crazy for wanting to commit suicide because I could still find any job and any spouse. Really? That's what a happy life is about? Dr. Spraggins is great but make sure you get a good therapist to do the emotional heavy-lifting.
    Psychiatry
    Psychiatry
