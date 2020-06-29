Dr. Spraggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Spraggins, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Spraggins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1993 McKee Rd Bldg C, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 926-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spraggins?
Dr. Spraggins is an excellent doctor when it comes to drugs but god awful in counseling. I'd give her a pass on counseling because psychiatry is about finding the right drugs not listening to your problems. First the positive - she gave me the right drugs that got my life on track. I am forever grateful to her for this. She did it quickly and expertly. She diagnosed things that other doctors never saw and I have been through a life time of treatment. The bad - she's egregiously terrible at counseling. I would tell her about the time I nearly got kicked out of school for attempting suicide and she would look at me and yawn. I nearly went on academic probation and she called me entitled for worrying about grades. She said I was crazy for wanting to commit suicide because I could still find any job and any spouse. Really? That's what a happy life is about? Dr. Spraggins is great but make sure you get a good therapist to do the emotional heavy-lifting.
About Dr. Janet Spraggins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457438392
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
