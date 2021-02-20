Dr. Janet Slota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Slota, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Slota, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.
Locations
Shrewsbury Location378 Maple Ave, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 852-8571Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Janet has been my kids pediatrician since. She is an amazing doctor. Highly skilled and compassionate. My kids love her.
About Dr. Janet Slota, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871575035
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slota has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slota accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Slota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slota.
