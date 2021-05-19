Dr. Janet Simon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Simon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Janet Simon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico, Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute4343 Pan American Fwy NE Ste 234, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 880-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simon always explains everything completely and clearly. She is the best foot doctor I have ever seen.
About Dr. Janet Simon, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1316943897
Education & Certifications
- Salt Lake City Veterans Administration Medical Center/ Doxey Hatch
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- State University of New York
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
