Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Schreiber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Schreiber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Dr. Kopelman Medical Practice3010 W Orange Ave Ste 503, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 821-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schreiber was my physician for 10 years and my husbands for 8. Never had such great care. Referred my husband for incredible eye surgery (diabetic) to Dr. Natomi which saved his eyesight. Was there with me for standard colonoscopy at age 50. Nurses love her. Moved to Palm Desert or would still be a patient.
About Dr. Janet Schreiber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831227669
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreiber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.