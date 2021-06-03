Dr. Janet Schori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Schori, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Schori, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
Steven Hartford MD Inc.1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 401, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-2944
Ellie Bloomfield MD1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 403, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-2944
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She had a heart. The office staff are wonderful as she is. It’s rare to find a Dr. who’s willing to actually sit down, look at you and explain things as they are. Right in top of it all.
About Dr. Janet Schori, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1326015272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schori speaks Armenian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.