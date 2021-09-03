Dr. Janet Scholle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Scholle, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Scholle, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Locations
Clinical Associates of the Palm Beaches1920 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 262-7979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scholle has literally has helped me in so many ways. Her dedication to helping people is hard to find anywhere else. She has saved my life many times over and I owe her for that tremendously.
About Dr. Janet Scholle, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124076302
Education & Certifications
- Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Boston U
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scholle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scholle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholle.
