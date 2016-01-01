Dr. Janet Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Rowe, MD
Dr. Janet Rowe, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Kidney & Wellness Center for Children & Young Adults19016 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-0353
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Janet Rowe, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1013962588
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.