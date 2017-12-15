Overview

Dr. Janet Pragit, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.



Dr. Pragit works at My Dr Now in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.