Dr. Janet Pickthorn, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janet Pickthorn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Pickthorn works at Darol D Joseff MD in Santa Barbara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Andrew Ross MD Inc
    2428 Castillo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-7567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Plantar Fasciitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Wellness Examination
Plantar Fasciitis
Chronic Neck Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Janet Pickthorn, MD
About Dr. Janet Pickthorn, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336224997
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pickthorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pickthorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pickthorn works at Darol D Joseff MD in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pickthorn’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickthorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickthorn.

Primary Care
