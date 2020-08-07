Dr. Pickthorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Pickthorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Pickthorn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Andrew Ross MD Inc2428 Castillo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7567
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Pickthorn for many years. In each and every instance, the quality of care received, the genuine concern shown, and the follow-up on test results, treatments and recommendations provided have been second to none. If you are fortunate enough to be under Dr. Pickthorn's care, you are lucky indeed.
About Dr. Janet Pickthorn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1336224997
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickthorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
