Dr. Janet Pelmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Pelmore, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Pelmore, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Dr. Pelmore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spero Health - Core Lab1017 Dupont Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 365-4467
-
2
Spero Health640 Wright Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 495-4324
-
3
Spinal Pain Center Professional Limited Liability Company1037 S Roane St, Harriman, TN 37748 Directions (865) 285-9284
-
4
Healing Waters Wellness Center LLC9695 Lebanon Rd Ste 340, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions
-
5
Healing Waters Wellness Centerllc1097 Weston Dr, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (833) 432-5987
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelmore?
About Dr. Janet Pelmore, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1871615344
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelmore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelmore works at
Dr. Pelmore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.