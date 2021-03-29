See All Pediatricians in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Janet Pate, MD

Pediatrics
5 (18)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janet Pate, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Pate works at Nurture Pediatrics, PLLC in Bellaire, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nurture Pediatrics
    6900 S Rice Ave, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 894-2751
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    1:00pm - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Otitis Media
Throat Pain
Fever
Otitis Media
Throat Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Otitis Media
Throat Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venipuncture
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Janet Pate, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366442675
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pate works at Nurture Pediatrics, PLLC in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pate’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

