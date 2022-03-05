Dr. Janet L Osborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet L Osborne, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet L Osborne, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Osborne works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Gynecological Oncology1 Riverside Cir Ste 300, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 581-0160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was an excellent doctor from beginning to end. She was very concerned about my medical prognosis and she provided the time I needed for questions and concerns. Dr Osborne was very knowledgeable and professional when discussing my situation and outcome. I felt totally comfortable after my initial visit and knew she was who I wanted to care for me and my situation.
About Dr. Janet L Osborne, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1811948383
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- U MN
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne works at
Dr. Osborne has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.