Dr. Neigel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Neigel, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Neigel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University BC
Dr. Neigel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neigel Center PA254 Columbia Tpke Ste 200, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 410-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neigel?
I needed surgery on both of my eyes which Dr. Neigel performed. I couldn't be happier with the results. My overall sight has definitely improved. Her staff was excellent. Very professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate. I would highly recommend Dr. Neigel and her staff.
About Dr. Janet Neigel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1487698163
Education & Certifications
- University BC
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine (Canada)
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neigel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neigel works at
Dr. Neigel has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neigel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neigel speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Neigel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neigel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.