Dr. Janet Miley, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Miley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Advanced Therapy Inc863 N COCOA BLVD, Cocoa, FL 32922 Directions (321) 264-2345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great listener and is a great mix of traditional vs holistic medicine!!
About Dr. Janet Miley, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Miley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miley.
