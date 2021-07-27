Dr. Janet McGivern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGivern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet McGivern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet McGivern, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. McGivern works at
Locations
Psychiatric Services PC9239 W Center Rd Ste 211, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 399-9305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
have been seeing her for about 10 years now. She has always been warm, personable, and caring. She is willing to see me as often as I need to, sometimes more often. She once called me out of the blue to see how I was doing with a new treatment plan. She is unafraid to admit when she is confused about something--nice to have a humble doctor. She has probably saved my life, has definitely saved the well-being of my life. I have referred her to family members, who found her to be bright, educated, and sincerely interested in their well-being. At this practice, they only allocate psychiatrists 15 minutes to see patients for typical visits, so it can seem rushed, but she gets a lot done in that time (she will see patients for much longer for initial or emergency visits). She always tells me to come in or call in between sessions if needed.
About Dr. Janet McGivern, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265426654
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGivern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
