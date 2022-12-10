Overview

Dr. Janet Lin, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.



Dr. Lin works at DermAssociates Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.