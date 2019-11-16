Dr. Janet Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Li, MD
Dr. Janet Li, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Li works at
Glen Valley Clinic11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 570, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 481-0033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 5030 Tennyson Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 298-9118
Psnw - Presby 38210 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-3376
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr. Li is an incredible physician who combines excellence and professionalism with sincere effort to build strong relationships with her patients. I will miss her immensely, as she is moving from this area.
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1609212158
- University of Washington
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Yale New Haven
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.