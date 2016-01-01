Dr. Janet Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Lewis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
Uva Rheumatology Clinic415 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 2100, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-0223
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janet Lewis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871662403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.