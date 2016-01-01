Overview

Dr. Janet Lewis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Uva Rheumatology Clinic in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.