Dr. Janet Levatin, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janet Levatin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Levatin works at Tenpenny Integrative Med Ctr in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tenpenny Integrative Med Ctr
    7380 ENGLE RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 239-3438

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening

    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Dr. Levatin has been my physician for several years. I have referred to her others with kids who have been very happy with her help. She is thoughtful and intuitive, professional and kind, intelligent and thorough. I am so happy to have her as my doctor.
    Kris — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Janet Levatin, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285734293
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Levatin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levatin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levatin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levatin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levatin works at Tenpenny Integrative Med Ctr in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Levatin’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levatin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levatin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levatin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levatin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

