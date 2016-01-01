Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Lee, MD
Dr. Janet Lee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.
Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd1983 Sloan Pl Ste 11, Saint Paul, MN 55117 Directions (651) 312-1620
Aspen Digestive Health Center2635 University Ave W Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (651) 312-1620
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1790958775
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
