Dr. Janet Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
-
1
Shepherd Eye Center3575 Pecos McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-2088
-
2
Shepherd Eye Center2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 731-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Southern Nevada Pain Specialists-n Durango Dr6850 N Durango Dr Ste 404, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 731-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Shepherd Eye Center, Southwest9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 731-2088
-
5
Shepherd Eye Center2475 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-2088
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee diagnosed my eye serious eye problem. Pressure was 35/36 and I was still walking around. I had problem for many years until Dr. Lee fixed it. Eyes are now 20/20 with no sign of cataracts or glaucoma. Can't say enough good.
About Dr. Janet Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1366875213
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Ophthalmology
