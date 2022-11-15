Dr. Janet Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Edward Farrior MD|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Westchase7433 Monika Manor Dr, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 588-8392Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Select Physicians Alliance5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 686-9026Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital - South
- St. Josephs Hospital - North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee helped me with laser treatment for broken blood vessels on my face She was so knowledgeable, patient, and thorough. She has a fantastic bedside manner too! Thank you, Dr. Lee!
About Dr. Janet Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003813932
Education & Certifications
- Edward Farrior MD|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Farrior Facial Plastic Surgery
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.